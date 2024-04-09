Debut Voting Regions in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

“Singhbhum Constituency in Jharkhand to Witness Debut Voting in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections”

In a significant turn of events, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will mark a historic moment as several remote areas nestled within the Maoist-dominated stronghold of Singhbhum constituency in Jharkhand are set to cast their votes for the first time on May 13. To facilitate the electoral process in these previously inaccessible regions, authorities have designated 118 polling booths, signifying a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and democratic participation. Singhbhum, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes, boasts a substantial voter base of 14.32 lakh individuals, including 7.27 lakh women.

The decision to conduct elections in these remote zones represents a departure from the past, where voting activities were hindered by the pervasive influence of Maoist insurgency. Kuldeep Chaudhary, the Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer of West Singhbhum, emphasized the administration’s dedication to ensuring comprehensive voter coverage. “We are committed to ensuring that no voter is left out… we have identified many areas where polling will be conducted for the first time or after nearly two decades,” Chaudhary stated.

Among the 118 polling booths situated in challenging terrains such as Robokera, Binj, Thalkobad, Jaraikela, Roam, Rengrahatu, Hansabeda, and Chhotanagra, several areas require air-dropping of polling materials. Some polling teams are poised to trek 4-5 km to reach designated locations, reflecting a concerted effort to ensure comprehensive coverage. Additionally, villages like Thalkobad, along with approximately two dozen others once labeled as “liberated zones,” have witnessed significant transformation with the intervention of security forces, symbolizing a shift from their earlier status.