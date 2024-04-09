Delhi HC rules on Kejriwal’s arrest challenge today

The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on Tuesday regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal against his arrest. Kejriwal, who has been in custody since March 21 over allegations related to a money laundering case connected to an excise scam, argues that his arrest violates fundamental constitutional principles such as democracy and fair elections. His plea questions the timing of his arrest and suggests it was aimed at discrediting him rather than serving a legal purpose.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed Kejriwal’s plea, asserting that he cannot claim immunity from arrest due to upcoming elections and that the law applies equally to him as it does to any ordinary citizen.

The agency contends that Kejriwal played a central role in the alleged liquor policy scam, alongside other AAP leaders and Delhi ministers. The ED’s stance suggests that Kejriwal’s appeal is akin to a bail application rather than a request to nullify his arrest.In a related development, the ED recently interrogated Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar regarding the money laundering case. Additionally, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak has been summoned for questioning in connection with the same case, signaling ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding the allegations.