Eat these foods for healthy, glowing skin

To have healthy and glowing skin one must follow several things including proper skincare, hydration, sun protection, and nutrition. Certain foods can support skin health.

Here are 10 foods that can help keep your skin healthy:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These fish reduces inflammation and keep skin moisturised.

2. Avocados

Avocados are high in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help moisturise the skin and reduce inflammation.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts can help improve skin elasticity and combat inflammation.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are loaded with beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for healthy skin. Vitamin A promotes cell turnover and protect against sun damage.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, antioxidants that improve blood flow to the skin, resulting in improved skin hydration and texture.

6. Spinach

Spinach is a great source of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants like beta-carotene and lutein. These nutrients help protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and promote collagen production.

7. Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are bursting with antioxidants like vitamin C, which help protect the skin from oxidative stress and premature aging.

8. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from sun damage and improve skin texture.

9. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect against UV damage.

10. Broccoli

Broccoli is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants and fibre, broccoli supports collagen production and helps protect the skin from damage.