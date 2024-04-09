ED arrests new suspect in Soren’s money laundering case

In connection with the ongoing money laundering probe involving former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a new arrest, according to official sources on Tuesday.

Mohammed Saddam, who was already in jail as part of an alleged land scam case in Jharkhand, has been taken into custody by the central agency under anti-money laundering laws. The move followed an application made to the court by the ED, indicating a significant development in the case.

This marks the third arrest in the investigation, following the apprehension of 48-year-old Soren himself and former state government revenue department sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad. Saddam is allegedly involved in forging land records related to an 8.86-acre plot in Ranchi, which the ED claims was illegally acquired by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader. Soren was taken into ED custody in January, shortly after his resignation as Chief Minister, and is currently held in judicial custody at the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.