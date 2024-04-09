ED raids 30 sites tied to Ex-DMK member in TN: Details revealed

Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out extensive raids across 30 locations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, targeting properties linked to Jaffar Sadiq, a former DMK member and film producer recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a massive Rs 2,000 crore drug trafficking case. The raid locations include Sadiq’s residence in Chennai’s Santhome area, his office premises in Mylapore, and a warehouse in Perungudi. The ED’s probe has also expanded to encompass properties associated with Sadiq’s partners, intensifying scrutiny on the alleged sprawling network involved in the illicit drug trade.

Sadiq, facing expulsion from the DMK after being implicated in the drug trafficking case, was apprehended by the NCB last month. His name emerged during the NCB’s investigation into the multi-crore drug racket. Following his arrest, alarming disclosures came to light as Sadiq reportedly confessed to disbursing Rs 7 lakh to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son and state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Out of this amount, Rs 5 lakh was purportedly marked as flood-relief funds, while the remaining Rs 2 lakh was attributed to contributions for the DMK.

NCB officials revealed that Sadiq headed a well-established drug syndicate responsible for dispatching 45 consignments over three years to various international destinations, containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in narcotics manufacturing. Prior to his arrest, Sadiq had evaded law enforcement, traveling across multiple cities including Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. His evasion came to an end after NCB raids in Delhi in February, leading to his eventual arrest and the ED’s subsequent widening of the investigative scope.