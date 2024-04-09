ED requests 14-day judicial custody for BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested a 14-day judicial custody for BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam case. Earlier, a Delhi Court declined Kavitha’s interim bail plea, which she sought citing her 16-year-old son’s exams and the need for maternal support. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja postponed the decision to Monday after hearing arguments from both the ED and Kavitha’s attorneys.

K Kavitha was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15 in connection with the money laundering case. Allegedly, Kavitha, a significant figure in the “South Group,” was involved in a bribery scandal where Rs 100 crore was purportedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in exchange for liquor licenses.

The Delhi government’s introduction of an excise policy in 2021-22 aimed to revitalize the city’s liquor industry by transitioning from a sales-volume-based system to a license fee structure. The policy promised upgraded stores without metal grilles, enhancing customer experience. However, it faced controversy and was eventually revoked after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requested a CBI investigation, alleging irregularities in its implementation.