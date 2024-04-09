Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf countries announce holidays

Dubai: The moon sighting committee in most Gulf countries did not observe the Shawwal crescent on Monday (Ramadan 29), extending the holy month to 30 days. Therefore, Eid is set to start on Wednesday, April 10.

Oman’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) has urged everyone to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, April 9.The timing for sighting the crescent moon varies from country to country based on their fasting schedules. Egypt, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine will also mark Tuesday, April 9, as the last day of Ramadan, and will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, April 10.

All the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have announced their Eid Al Fitr 2024 holidays. Both the public and private sectors will get extended holidays across the region with the end of Ramadan.Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims around the world.

UAE: The UAE has announced a long holiday for both the public and private sector. The UAE government announced a nine-day holiday for the public sector, which begins on April 8 and extends to April 14. The public sector will resume operations on April 15. In the private sector, the Eid Al Fitr 2024 holiday begins on April 8 and extends to Shawwal 3, Friday.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced that the private sector’s Eid Al Fitr 2024 holiday will begin on Tuesday, April 9, and end on April 13.

Qatar: Qatar has announced that the Eid Al Fitr 2024 holiday for the public sector starts on April 7 and ends on April 15. The public sector will resume operations on April 16.The Human Resources and Social Development shared a statement on social media saying the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Tuesday, April 9. A four-day will be given to private sector employees in the Kingdom.

Oman: Oman has announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for the public sector. Holiday for both the public and private sectors starts on April 9 and ends on April 13. Work will resume on Sunday, April 14.

Kuwait:

Kuwait has announced dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday this year. The holiday for Eid Al Fitr will be from Tuesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 13 the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced.

Bahrain: Bahrain has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for public sector workers. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular on Sunday, April 7 on the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.