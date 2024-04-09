Electricity usage surpasses 110 million units in Kerala on Monday

Electricity consumption in Kerala has reached an all-time high, exceeding 110 million units for the first time. The peak demand during this period also surged past 5487 MW, reflecting a significant strain on the state’s power infrastructure. The rapid increase in electric vehicle (EV) adoption has contributed to this surge in electricity consumption, raising concerns about potential overloads on transformers and fuse tripping.

Authorities have urged residents to conserve electricity by switching off non-essential appliances and limiting usage during peak hours from 6 pm to 12 am. This initiative aims to promote energy literacy among the public and foster a culture of sustainable development in Kerala. By adopting energy-saving practices, the state can mitigate the strain on its power grid and move towards a more environmentally friendly future.

In addition to the electricity consumption challenge, Kerala is also facing weather-related concerns, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for 12 districts. High temperatures, reaching 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad district and 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, pose potential risks of heat-related issues. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts are expected to experience similarly elevated temperatures in the days ahead, underscoring the need for proactive measures to address both energy consumption and weather challenges.