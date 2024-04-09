Etihad Airways introduces new flight service: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, has announced new flight service. The Abu Dhabi based air carrier will operate flights to Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways will commence operations to Al Qassim from June 24. The new route will connect Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport directly with Al Qassim’s Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport. The airline will operate four weekly flights on the route. This addition brings the total number of Saudi destinations served by the airline to four.

In addition to the Al Qassim route, Etihad Airways will increase frequencies to various destinations, including Antalya and Jaipur, starting June 15, 2024. The airline will also enhance services to Thiruvananthapuram, Amman, Cairo, Karachi, and Colombo.

The airline also commenced flights to Boston on March 31. The air carrier will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.