Fifth Apache Helicopter Down in 44 Days: IAF Reports

In the past 44 days, the performance of Boeing’s AH-64 Apache heavy attack helicopter, which has been in use for over four decades, has been marred by a series of incidents. The most recent occurred on April 3, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopter had to make an emergency landing near the Khardungla pass in Ladakh due to a technical malfunction.

The IAF is investigating the issue through a Court of Inquiry to determine whether the helicopter can be repaired on-site, airlifted back to base, or dismantled and transported in parts.The IAF operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters acquired under a 2015 military agreement between India and the US, with an additional six ordered by the Indian Army in 2020. However, concerns over safety have been raised as the US Army has also experienced four losses involving Apache helicopters within the same 44-day period. These incidents, occurring on February 12, February 23 (resulting in fatalities), March 24, and March 26, have prompted scrutiny into the helicopter’s safety measures.

The US Army, which currently operates around 700 Apache helicopters, has observed an increase in failures of electrical power generators in the Apache fleet, as reported in 2023. The recent string of incidents involving Apache helicopters underscores the importance of ongoing safety assessments and measures to ensure the reliable performance of these vital military assets.