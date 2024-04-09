Follow these simple tips for healthy bones

Healthy bones are essential for maintaining our quality of life from childhood to old age. Here are some tips to keep healthy and strong bones at every age:

Tips for healthy bones:

1. Frequent Bone Density Testing

Consider having a bone density test starting at age 50 or earlier. This will help taking preventive efforts and aid in the early detection of bone loss.

2. Keep Your Weight in Check

Obesity can put stress on your bones and joints, while being underweight increases your risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures. A balanced diet and frequent exercise will help you reach your desired weight.

3. Consuming a healthy well balanced diet

Since calcium is essential for healthy bones, make sure your diet contains a range of calcium-rich foods, such as dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt), leafy green vegetables (kale, spinach, collard greens), fortified cereals, tofu, almonds, and sardines. To help your body absorb calcium, you should also include foods like egg yolks, fortified milk, orange juice, and cereals, as well as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), into your meals. Try to get as much sunlight as possible to encourage the body’s natural production of vitamin D.

4. Active and healthy Lifestyle and regular physical activities

Maintaining ideal bone health throughout life requires frequent physical activity in addition to an active and healthy lifestyle. Exercises involving weight bearing are especially advantageous because they support the development and maintenance of bone density. Exercises that put stress on the bones, such walking, running, dancing, hiking, and resistance training, cause them to progressively get stronger and denser. Exercises involving weight bearing improve cardiovascular health, mental health, and general physical fitness in addition to improving bone health.

5. Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol consumption

Bone deterioration can be a result of heavy alcohol intake and regular smoking Give up smoking and restrict your alcohol consumption for healthy bones.