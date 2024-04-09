Gulf based air carrier announces flights to 10 Indian cities: Details

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air released its schedule for summer of 2024. The airline will launch 40 new direct flight services from Muscat. The airline will operate flights to local, Gulf, Arab, Far East, Indian subcontinent, Europe and Africa destinations.

Oman Air will operate flights to 10 Indian cities. The destinations include Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Goa, , Lucknowi and Thiruvananthapuram. It will also operate flights to Dhaka in Bangladesh and Karachi in Pakistan.

Oman Air informed that local destinations include the Muscat – Salalah route, with an average of 24 weekly flights, and Muscat – Khasab, with an average of 6 weekly flights. The Gulf and Arab destinations include Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Riyadh, Medina, Jeddah, Dammam, Bahrain, and Amman, in addition to Cairo and Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam on the African continent.

Oman Air’s direct destinations from Muscat to the Far East include five destinations: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Jakarta and Manila. Oman Air will also operate direct flights to Europe, including London, Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Istanbul, Trabzon and Moscow.