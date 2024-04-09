Heatwave like conditions over next seven days: IMD; GSDMA issues advisory

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority has issued a precautionary advisory following forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating “heatwave-like conditions” in the state over the next week. The advisory comes as temperatures in Goa have been hovering between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and are expected to persist at these levels, potentially leading to discomfort due to the heat.

While the elevated temperatures may be manageable for the general population, the advisory highlights particular concern for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses. It emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures, especially during the peak hours of heat exposure from 11 am to 3 pm, such as wearing light-colored, loose clothing and staying hydrated by drinking water regularly.

Additionally, the advisory underscores the need for awareness about the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat rash, or heat cramps, including symptoms such as weakness, headache, nausea, sweating, and seizures. While the current conditions do not meet the criteria for a heatwave in Goa, defined as a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius or higher, the authority urges residents to remain vigilant and follow recommended precautions to mitigate the effects of the rising temperatures.