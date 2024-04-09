IMD forecasts summer showers in six Kerala districts today

IMD forecasts summer showers today in six Kerala districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam. The prediction suggests that these rains will gradually spread across all districts of the state by April 12.

INCOIS alerts of 0.5 to 1.4-meter high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast until 11:30 today due to the black sea phenomenon. Residents and fishermen are advised to remain vigilant during this period, ensuring the safety of fishing equipment and avoiding trips to the beach.

Additionally, IMD issues a yellow alert in 12 districts of Kerala, with Palakkad recording the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Kollam at 39 degrees Celsius. Other districts like Thrissur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam also experience relatively high temperatures. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod are anticipated to witness elevated temperatures in the days ahead.