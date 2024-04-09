Indian Railways announces summer special trains connecting these states: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has decided to operate summer special trains connecting Bihar and West Bengal. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of passengers during the summer season. The national transporter will operate trains on the Jaynagar-Kolkata and Raxaul-Howrah route.

Raxaul-Howrah Summer Special Train Schedule: Train number 03043 Howrah-Raxaul Summer Special will run every Saturday from April 13 to June 15. It will make ten trips between Howrah and Raxaul. Departing from Howrah at 11:00 PM, it will reach Raxaul at 02:15 PM the next day.

On the return journey, Train no. 03044 Raxaul-Howrah Summer Special will depart from Raxaul at 04:55 PM and reach Howrah at 08:30 AM the following day. This train will also make 10 trips every Sunday from April 14 to June 16.

This train will stop at Bandel, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih stations in both directions. It will include general second class, sleeper, and air-conditioned class coaches.

Kolkata-Jayanagar Summer Special Train Schedule: Train number 03185 Kolkata-Jayanagar Summer Special will operate a total of ten trips between April 12 and June 14. Departing from Kolkata at 11:55 PM, it will arrive in Jaynagar at 02:15 PM the following day.

Train No. 03186 Jaynagar-Kolkata Summer Special will also make a total of ten trips every Saturday from April 13 to June 15. Departing from Jaynagar at 03:25 AM, it will arrive in Kolkata at 05:15 AM the next day.

This train will stop at Darbhanga, Laheriasarai, Hayaghat, Samastipur, Dalsinghsarai, Barauni, Jhajha, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi, and Bairangia stations in both directions. The train will consist of general second class, sleeper class, air-conditioned chair car, and air-conditioned class coaches.