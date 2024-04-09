Indian Railways to operate summer special Vande Bharat Express train connecting these cities: Details

Chennai: Indian Railway will operate a summer special Vande Bharat Express train. The national transporter will run the special train from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil and on the return direction. It will be operated on 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28th of April.

The Indian Railways said that the fully reservation-based special Vande Bharat Express special train will run from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays of this month. Train number 06057, will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5:15 am and reach Nagercoil at 2:10 pm. In the return journey, train number 06058 will depart from Nagercoil at 2:50 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 11:45 pm.

These Vande Bharat summer special trains from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil will have stops at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. As per reports, the Indian Railways will also operate a summer special Vande Bharat Express in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route.