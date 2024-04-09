Kerala to Possibly Receive Third Vande Bharat Express: Report

The arrival of the third Vande Bharat Express in Kerala is imminent, with its rake having reached the state. According to reports from The Times of India, this new train is slated to operate between Bengaluru, Karnataka’s capital, and Ernakulam in Kerala, offering commuters from both states a convenient transportation option.

The train coaches have been spotted at Kollam station, as per sources cited by The Times of India. Due to space constraints in Ernakulam, the rake is temporarily stationed in Kollam until further arrangements are made. It is anticipated that the new Vande Bharat Express will significantly reduce travel time between Ernakulam and Bengaluru, potentially completing the journey in just nine hours.

While reports indicate the route and expected travel time, railway authorities have yet to make an official announcement regarding the train’s operational details. Currently, Kerala is served by two existing Vande Bharat trains: one connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and another linking Thiruvananthapuram to Mangalore.