Know different types of kisses and their meaning

Here are different types of kisses and their meanings:

On the cheek: Kiss on the cheek signifies affection and intimacy . Usually when we meet and greet people with whom we are very close, we greet them with a peck on the cheek.

Forehead kiss: This shows a sense of security and admiration. A forehead kiss is a silent way of saying that the person is safe here.

On the hands: This is a sign of an interest of starting a relationship. It also represents showing respect and admiration.

French kiss: This is a form of intense and passionate kiss which is usually shared by people who are deeply attracted or deeply in love with each other.

Also Read: Know how to have sex in a standing position

Ear lobe kiss: This is a form of kiss which is used to arouse the other person. This is a sensuous form of kiss.

Neck kiss: This type of kiss usually communicates sexual intentions, and are shared by people who are deeply passionate about each other.

Nose kiss: This is shared by people who are in love, and are crazy about each other.