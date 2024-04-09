Know how to save your WhatsApp account from getting banned

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform. The Meta owned social media platform had recently banned millions of accounts. These accounts were banned for spreading fake news.

In February, WhatsApp closed more than 76 million accounts in India to prevent fake news and wrongdoing. If you send spam messages, spread misinformation, or engage in fraud on WhatsApp, your account may be banned. Sharing pornographic content, violence, or content inciting hatred can also lead to action being taken against you and your account being banned.

WhatsApp revealed that it has closed these accounts while complying with the IT Rules 2021 of the Indian government. WhatsApp has stated that it closed a total of 7,628,000 accounts between February 1 and February 29. Of these, 1,424,000 accounts were closed before any user complaints were received, meaning WhatsApp itself observed wrongdoing in these accounts and took action against them.

This messaging app, with over 500 million users in India, received a record 16,618 complaints in February. Action was taken only in 22 cases.

Tips to save your WhatsApp account from getting banned:

Avoidd sending bulk or automated messages.

Think twice before forwarding messages.

Refrain from sending unwelcome texts.

Use broadcast lists responsibly and avoid excessive use.

Follow WhatsApp’s Terms of Service diligently.