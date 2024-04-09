Know reasons for  not getting an orgasm

Orgasm also known as a climax or cum is defined as fourth stage of a sexual encounter, with stages of anticipation, excitement, and plateau preceding it. It is marked by involuntary release of muscle tension, series of muscular contractions, verbal and auditory emissions of pleasure and increased heart and breathing rate.

According to experts, different people experiences sex and orgasm the different way. Orgasms come in a variety of different lengths, intensities, and overall quality.

Several women did not experience orgasm. Both physical and mental factors can influence a woman’s orgasm. The common reasons which affect orgasm can either be alcohol or an underlying medical condition like heart disease, diabetes or any other condition which affects blood circulation. Hormonal imbalance or major hormonal shift, as in the case of menopause, can also be behind a difficult-to-have orgasm.

Other reasons for not getting an orgasm:

1. Post-traumatic stress disorder:

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a severe kind of disorder which triggers fight-or-flight response within someone who has experienced a traumatic event in the past. These events include the likes of threat or an injury, physical abuse, sexual abuse or other kinds of trauma. Such events can make it difficult for a person to experience arousal or even the desire to indulge in sexual intercourse.

2. Anxiety:

Anxiety can also be the reason behind a difficult-to-achieve orgasm. This usually happens because anxiety creates a lot of busy thoughts and distracts a person from arousal. Many people are unable to get an orgasm because of performance anxiety, in which they keep thinking about how they are performing sexually.

3. Depression:

Depression is a mental health condition which can result in low libido, especially in people who are on anti-depressants.

4. Body image issues:

Body dysmorphia is a psychiatric disorder in which a person becomes obsessed with even very slight imperfection in their body or a flaw in their mind which actually doesn’t exist. This condition makes a person go much beyond disliking a particular part of the body and this fixation can come in way of reaching an orgasm.

5. Having unrealistic expectations:

Pornography or even the intimacy displayed in films can be the reason behind this. People tend to believe that orgasms feel exactly the same way as it is features in such films, and this can actually lead to miss their own orgasm in real life.