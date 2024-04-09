Low intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude struck Kishtawar in Jammu and Kashmir today. According to the to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,’ National Centre for Seismology posted on X. This is the second earthquake in the region in last two days. On April 7, Kishtwar was struck by an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale.

Also Read: Qatar Airways launches flights this city: Details

Meanwhile, a owerful earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off Halmahera island in North Maluku province in Indonesian on Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the depth of the earthquake was about 35 kilometres. No tsunami warning was issued by Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake. But Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) advised residents in nearby areas of possible aftershocks.