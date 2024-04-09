LS Elections : Total 247 contestants file nomination in 14 constituencies

The deadline for withdrawing nomination papers for the initial phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka concluded on Monday, ushering in a period of intense campaigning. A total of 247 candidates are now poised to compete across 14 constituencies, marking the beginning of a competitive electoral race.

Of the candidates, 226 are men and 21 are women, showcasing a diverse mix of contenders entering the political arena. Initially, 358 candidates submitted 492 nomination papers, out of which 300 were validated, while 74 were rejected for various reasons.

The Chikkaballapur constituency stands out with the highest number of candidates, boasting 29 individuals in contention, highlighting a spirited battle for parliamentary representation. In contrast, Dakshina Kannada Constituency features a smaller candidate pool, with only 9 contenders remaining in contention. Gender distribution among candidates varies across different areas, with constituencies like Kolar, Hassan, and Udupi-Chikkaballapur having all-male candidates, while Dakshina Kannada presents a more balanced representation with one female candidate among 9 contestants.

As campaigning gains momentum, Karnataka’s political landscape buzzes with activity, with candidates from Chitradurga to Bengaluru gearing up to present their platforms and engage with voters on critical issues. With elections scheduled for the 26th of this month, citizens across the state are gearing up to exercise their voting rights, setting the stage for a dynamic and engaging electoral process in Karnataka’s first phase of Lok Sabha elections.