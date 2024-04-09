Police Encounter: Key Accused in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder killed

Key suspect Amarjit Singh, implicated in the killing of Dera Kar Seva chief Baba Tarsem Singh, was fatally shot by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force in an encounter early Tuesday morning. Authorities are actively pursuing his accomplice who managed to evade capture.

According to Uttarakhand Police DGP Abhinav Kumar, Amarjit, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was gunned down while his associate fled the scene. The Haridwar police and Uttarakhand Special Task Force are intensifying efforts to apprehend the absconding accomplice.

The murder of Baba Tarsem Singh, the Dera Kar Seva chief at the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar district, occurred on March 25 when assailants on a motorcycle attacked him. The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara, a revered Sikh shrine situated around 50 km from Rudrapur, holds significant religious importance in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

Following the incident, Uttarakhand police initiated legal proceedings against five individuals, including a retired IAS officer, in connection with the case. The suspects named in the FIR comprise the two assailants, a retired IAS officer, the head of the Nanakmatta Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, and two other individuals associated with a regional Sikh organization.