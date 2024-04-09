Policeman killed, 12 injured in blast near mosque

Quetta : A policeman was killed and 12 people were injured in a blast near a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan. The 12 people who were injured, included five security personnel.

Security agencies cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the case to determine the nature and cause of the blast. No terrorist organizations have till now claimed the responsibility of the blast. The province has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities recently.

Also Read: ED requests 14-day judicial custody for BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Earlier in February, 12 people killed and 25 were injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region. Similarly, another blast near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah claimed the lives of 12 individuals and caused several injuries.