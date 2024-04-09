Qatar Airways launches flights this city: Details

Doha: The flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways expanded its network. The air carrier launched flights to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It also increased frequency of flights to Luanda, Angola.

The addition of Kinshasa increases the number of destinations in Africa served by the airline to twenty-nine. The air carrier will increase its services to Luanda to four weekly flights from June 2024. This includes a combined service to Kinshasa. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner air craft with 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats for the service.

The Flight Schedules in local time is as follows:

Flight QRQ1491:

Doha (DOH) to Kinshasa (FIH) – QR1491 departing Doha at 02:45 and arriving to Kinshasa at 08:10.

Kinshasa (FIH) to Luanda (LAD) – QR1491 departing Kinshasa at 09:40 and arriving to Luanda at 10:55.

Luanda (LAD) to Doha (DOH) – QR1491 departing Luanda at 12:25 and arriving to Doha 22:50.

Flight QRQ1489:

Doha (DOH) to Luanda (LAD) – QR1489 departing Doha at 09:20 and arriving to Luanda at 15:40.

Luanda (LAD) to Kinshasa (FIH) – QR1489 departing Luanda at 17:10 and arriving to Kinshasa at 18:25.

Kinshasa (FIH) to Doha (DOH) – QR1489 departing Kinshasa at 19:55 and arriving to Doha at 05:45+1

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will collect Avios on flights and can benefit from greater savings when paying for flights with a combination of cash and Avios, or Avios Max, when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Members can also spend Avios on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, experiences with Privilege Club Collection, cabin upgrades, and much more.