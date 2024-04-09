Ram Navami 2024: Know all about the festival

Ram Navami is celebrated by Hindus across the globe. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is the seventh avatar of the Lord Vishnu.

This festival falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri , which comes during the Shukla Paksha or the New Moon phase in the month of April. In 2024, Ram Navami falls on Wednesday, April 17th. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in the ancient city of Ayodhya in Treta Yuga. Ram Navami symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the triumph of righteousness over injustice.

Ram Navami is celebrated in different ways: Believers fast until noon or fast until midnight. Many people fast on all nine days of Navaratri.

The festivities typically begin with devotees taking a holy bath before sunrise, followed by prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Rama.

On Ram Navami, believers make idols of baby Lord Ram in cradles and sing devotional songs or bhajans in his praise

Believers chant Tulsi Ramayan, which tells the story of Lord Ram. In most Hindu households puja is done.

Performing Akhanda Ramayana Path or chanting the entire Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas is done for 24 hours.

All members of the family participate in the Ram Navami puja. Traditionally young girls in the family put teeka on the forehead of all in the family. Ganga jal, roli and aipun are sprinkled on the gods, and then rice is showered on the deities or photos of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman Ji. After prayers, everyone performs the aarti and bhajans are sung. Finally, prasad is distributed among all family members.