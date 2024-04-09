SC/ST women will get one lakh annually

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a rally in Dhanora, Seoni district. He announced that if elected, the new government would transfer Rs 1 lakh annually into the bank accounts of women from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and backward categories. Additionally, Gandhi promised guaranteed apprenticeships for unemployed youths.

The Congress manifesto outlines several revolutionary measures, including the financial assistance scheme for women and guaranteed apprenticeships. The party’s candidate for the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency, Omkar Singh Markam, is pitted against the incumbent MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste. Moreover, the Congress pledges to double the remuneration for Asha and Anganwadi workers.

Gandhi emphasized the party’s commitment to addressing unemployment by introducing a new law mandating one-year apprenticeships for every unemployed youth. Following the apprenticeship, successful candidates will be offered permanent positions. Furthermore, the Congress aims to abolish the contractual employment system, fill 30 lakh government job vacancies, and ensure fair Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for farmers. Additionally, Gandhi criticized the BJP for marginalizing tribal communities and pledged to protect their rights over land and resources from industrial encroachment.