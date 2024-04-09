Stock Market: Indian equity indices end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices failed to hold on record levels and ended with marginal losses in the volatile session on April 9. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex surpassed the 75,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday. The indices touched a record high of 75,124 during trading. NSE Nifty also touched an all-time high of 22,768 earlier today. BSE Sensex ended at 74,683.70, down 58.80 points or 0.08 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,641.80, down 24.50 points or 0.11 percent.

About 1434 shares advanced, 2269 shares declined, and 100 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers were Titan Company, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Reliance Industreis, Tech M, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, SBI, ITC, Tata Motos, TCS and Asian Paints.

On the sectoral front, media, auto, capital goods, FMCG down 0.5-1 percent, while metal and realty up 0.5 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on negative note up to 0.47 per cent decline..

For the first time since its inception, BSE Sensex crossed the 75,000-mark on Tuesday (April 9) setting a new record for the Indian stock market. BSE Sensex has surged about 25 per cent in the last one year and is up by more than 26 per cent from its 52-week low of 59,412.81 which it hit on April 21, 2023. Also, it took the Sensex 24 sessions to hit the 75,000 mark after hitting the 74,000-mark on March 6, this year.

BSE Sensex was created in 1986. It is the oldest stock index in India and comprises 30 of the largest and most actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The term Sensex was coined by stock market analyst Deepak Mohoni. It is a portmanteau of the words ‘sensitive’ and ‘index’. It was launched at a base price of 100 (base year 1978-79).