Thamarassery Diocese to Screen ‘The Kerala Story’

Thamarassery Diocese, a part of the Syro Malabar Church, has decided to screen the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ on April 13, following a similar move by the Idukki diocese. The screening will take place across all units of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) within the Thamarassery diocese. The decision reflects the diocese’s acknowledgment of the film’s relevance in educating the church’s youth.

In the Idukki diocese, the film was recently shown to students in classes 10 to 12 as part of their catechism training. Following the screening, students engaged in group discussions and were tasked with providing feedback on the movie. Additionally, educational materials on the film’s themes were distributed among the students. According to Fr Jins Karakkat, Chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission, the film aimed to educate youth about the potential risks associated with love affairs and marriage.

Despite facing criticism from various political factions, ‘The Kerala Story’ was aired on Doordarshan on April 5. Both the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress in Kerala raised concerns about the film’s potential to incite religious polarization and submitted complaints to the Election Commission of India. They urged the commission to intervene and prevent further screenings of the contentious movie.