Women must follow these postpartum health tips for better wellbeing

A restful and supported postpartum recovery is crucial for a new mom. It will promote bonding with the baby and contribute to her overall health and happiness after birth.

Here are postpartum health tips women should follow for better wellbeing:

1. Rest and sleep

Adequate rest and sleep are essential for postpartum recovery and overall wellbeing. Sleep deprivation can impair immune function, mood, and cognitive performance. New mothers should prioritise rest by napping when the baby sleeps.

2. Healthy nutrition

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats provides essential nutrients needed for postpartum recovery and breastfeeding. Nutrient-rich foods support healing, energy levels, and mood stability.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is crucial for postpartum recovery, especially for breastfeeding mothers who need additional fluids to produce an adequate milk supply. Staying hydrated supports overall health, aids digestion, and helps prevent constipation, a common issue after childbirth.

4. Gentle exercise

Engaging in gentle exercise, such as walking, yoga, or postpartum-specific workouts, can promote physical recovery, improve mood, and boost energy levels. Exercise helps strengthen muscles, restore pelvic floor function, and alleviate postpartum discomfort.

5. Emotional support

Emotional support is crucial for new mothers as they navigate the challenges of motherhood and adjust to hormonal fluctuations and sleep deprivation. Seeking support from partners, family members, friends, or support groups can provide encouragement, reassurance, and practical assistance.

6. Self-care

Prioritising self-care is essential for postpartum recovery and overall wellbeing. Taking time for relaxation, hobbies, and activities that bring joy can help reduce stress and prevent burnout. Self-care practices may include meditation, journaling, taking a bath, reading, or engaging in creative pursuits.

7. Breastfeeding support

Breastfeeding offers numerous benefits for both mother and baby, including bonding, immune protection, and optimal nutrition. Seeking support from lactation consultants, breastfeeding support groups, or healthcare providers can help overcome breastfeeding challenges and ensure a successful breastfeeding journey.