12 killed, 14 injured as bus overturns, falls into ditch

Apr 10, 2024, 09:22 am IST

Durg: In a tragic incident, at least 12 people lost their lives and 14 injured after the bus they were travelling overturned and rolled over into a ditch. The accident  took place in the Kumhari area of the Durg district in Chhattisgarh.

The bus was carrying labourers of the Kedia Distillery. It overtunred and  fell into a ‘murum’ soil mine pit. ‘The bus carrying labourers of the Kedia Distillery fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital,’ said Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow and offered condolences for the casualties. In a post on X, PM Modi said, ‘Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted, “The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.’

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.  The local administration has launched a probe into the accident.

