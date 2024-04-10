12 killed, 14 injured as bus overturns, falls into ditch

Durg: In a tragic incident, at least 12 people lost their lives and 14 injured after the bus they were travelling overturned and rolled over into a ditch. The accident took place in the Kumhari area of the Durg district in Chhattisgarh.

The bus was carrying labourers of the Kedia Distillery. It overtunred and fell into a ‘murum’ soil mine pit. ‘The bus carrying labourers of the Kedia Distillery fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital,’ said Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow and offered condolences for the casualties. In a post on X, PM Modi said, ‘Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted, “The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.’

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: On Durg bus accident, DM Richa Prakash Chaudhary says, "In Kumhari, a bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers fell into a ditch at around 8.30 pm. 12 people have been confirmed dead. 14 others are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment…… pic.twitter.com/AT3PBvZ1Ev — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The local administration has launched a probe into the accident.