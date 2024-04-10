7 of family, including 5 children charred to death as hut catches fire

Patna: 7 members of a family, including five children, were charred to death as their hut caught fire. The tragic incident occurred at Ibrahimpur village in Rohtas district, Bihar. The deceased were identified as Pushpa Devi (30), her two daughters — Kajal Kumari (4) and Gudiya (2) and her son Bajrangi Kumar (6). Other deceased were Kanti Kumari (6), Shivani (3) and Maya Devi (25), who were relatives of Pushpa

‘The incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday. All victims were inside the hut when it caught fire. Officials concerned along with a rescue team immediately reached the spot after receiving the information. The exact cause of the fire is still not known,’ said Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anil Basak.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. ‘The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of several persons in the tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences to their family,’ a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.