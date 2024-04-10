Ather Energy launches new smart helmet series: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler brand, Ather Energy entered the smart helmet segment. The brand launched its Ather Halo line at the 2024 Community Day. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has two helmets: the flagship full-face Halo, and the Halo Bit. The Halo and Halo Bit were launched at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Both helmets are ISI and DOT-certified.

Ather Halo: The smart helmet Halo is equipped with auto WearDetect technology that lets it seamlessly connect with both the electric scooter and the smartphone via Bluetooth. This full-face helmet includes two Harman Kardon speakers that filter the outside noise. Once the helmet is connected to the Ather scooter, the rider can use the handlebar buttons to manage music and calls. The Halo also includes Ather ChitChat technology, which allows the rider and pillion to easily communicate from one helmet to another.

Ather Energy offers an optional wireless charger that can be stored in the boot to easily charge the helmet. The helmet’s battery has a backup of around one week. The helmet’s MRP is Rs 14,999, but for a limited time, it is available at Rs 12,999.

The Halo Bit comprises two parts: a half-face helmet and a removable module. The controller module contains physical buttons. Even though it lacks Harman Kardon technology, the Halo Bit includes ChitChat and a music-listening capability. The Halo Bit is priced at Rs 4,999.