Bajaj launches 2024 Pulsar N250 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto has launched updated 2024 Pulsar N250 in the Indian markets. The bike comes with a price tag of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 introduces a digital console equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The new LCD display offers various functionalities such as multiple trip meters, gear position indicator, digital tachometer, and more. Additionally, Bluetooth connectivity enables features like call and SMS alerts, phone battery status, and signal strength status, with the option to manage calls directly from the left switch cube.

The new motorcycle comes with USD forks upfront, traction control, a 140-section rear tire, and new ABS ride modes – Rain, Road, and On/Off. Additional features include a dual-function LED projector headlamp, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and a USB charging point.

The bike is powered by a 249 cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine delivers 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch mechanism. The rear suspension is managed by a monoshock with adjustable preload, while braking is handled by a 300 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch wheels fitted with tubeless tires.