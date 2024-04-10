Commodity Market: Gold price hits new all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for third day in a row in Kerala. Yellow metal price again touched new all-time high today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 52,880, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6610, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, price of gold saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7121 per gram down by Rs.209. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6522.8 per gram down by Rs.192. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.98%, whereas in the last month it has been -8.13%. The cost of silver is Rs.83400 per kg up by Rs.1700.0 per kg.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancel, reschedule several trains: Full list

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 71,474, up by Rs 134 or 0.19%. Silver futures were trading at 82,820 gaining Rs 370 or 0.45%

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,348.49 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,365.09 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,366.60 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.5% at $28.01 per ounce, platinum edged down 0.3% to $975.85 and palladium lost 0.5% to $1,087.39.