Dell launches AI-powered laptops in India: Details

Mumbai: Dell XPS 16, XPS 14, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops have been refreshed with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors in India. The gaming and consumer laptops now comes with a range of AI-based features.

Dell XPS 16 (9640) starts at Rs. 2,99,990 in India, while the XPS 14 (9440) has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,99,990. Dell’s Alienware m16 R2 (7440) price begins at Rs. 1,49,999, while the Inspiron 14 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,05,999. The updated laptops will be available across the company’s official website, DES, and other retail outlets in the country. The Dell XPS models will go on sale starting April 25, while the Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus are currently available for purchase.

Dell XPS 16, XPS 14 specifications

The Dell XPS series comes with several AI-based features including Copilot in Windows 11 and Touch Function Row. The latter assists in switching between media and function keys. The Dell XPS 16 is the most premium option in the lineup and it can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

Dell XPS 16 features a 16.3-inch 4K+ (2,400×3,840 pixels) OLED display while the XPS 14 gets a 14.5-inch OLED screen with a 3.2K+ resolution. The display on both laptops offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision. The frame of the laptops is made of aluminium with the display receiving Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The laptops feature a glass touchpad with haptic feedback.

The laptops get 3D stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio tuning. The Dell XPS 14 has a 8W quad-speaker design and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity while the Dell XPS 16 has a 10W quad-speaker design along with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. They sport a full-HD (1080 pixel) Webcam aDell has packed a 99.5Whr battery on the XPS 16 with support for 130W fast charging via USB Type-C port, whereas the Dell XPS 14 houses a 69.5Whr cell and gets a 60W charger.