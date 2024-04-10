Eid Al Fitr 2024: Bahrain’s King pardons 1584 prisoners

Manama: His Majesty King Hamad, the ruler of Bahrain has issued a royal pardon. The Ruler of Bahrain has pardoned 1,584 prisoners. The royal pardon was issued on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The royal pardon also also coincides with the silver jubilee of the monarch’s accession to the throne. The prisoners to receive pardons had all been found guilty in riot and criminal cases.

‘Marking the silver jubilee of His Majesty’s accession to the throne and on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issued a royal decree pardoning inmates who have been convicted for riot and criminal cases. It offers the opportunity for positive reintegration into society, promoting the values of human rights in line with the kingdom’s approach in this regard,’ the National Communication Centre said in a statement.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

King Hamad has ruled Bahrain since February 14, 2002. The Rulers of the Emirates last month sent congratulatory messages to mark the silver jubilee of his accession.