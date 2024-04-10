Eid Al Fitr 2024: Oman ruler pardons 154 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 154 prisoners convicted in various cases in the country. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The Royal Pardon was announced as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Earlier the Labour ministry in Oman has announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for the public sector. Holiday for both the public and private sectors starts on April 9 and ends on April 13. Work will resume on Sunday, April 14.