Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the U.S. dollar in early trade on April 10. Positive trend in domestic equities and the decline of crude oil prices supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 83.23 against the US dollar. During trading, it touched 83.16, registering a rise of 15 paise from its previous close. On April 8, the Indian rupee settled on a flat note at 83.31 against the U.S. dollar. Forex and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of ‘Gudhipadwa’.

Also Read: Lectrix launches new high-speed e-scooter in India: Price, Features

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 104.14. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on April 9 as they offloaded shares worth Rs 593.20 crore.