India launch date of Asus ZenBook Duo announced: Details

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics brand, Asus has announced the India launch date of its ZenBook Duo 2024 (UX8406) laptop. The Asus ZenBook Duo will be launched in India on April 16 at 12:00pm IST. Asus has started pre-bookings for the laptop through the company’s exclusive stores, Asus eStore, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers pre-ordering the new laptop can avail benefits worth Rs. 20,398 for just Rs. 1. This bundle includes the Asus ProArt Mouse (MD 300), a two-year warranty extension, and three years of local accidental damage protection. The pre-booking will be open until April 15. The price details of the Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 have not been announced by the brand yet.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and backed by a 75Whr battery. The Asus ZenBook Duo comes with a detachable keyboard, and a built-in metal kickstand. It runs on Windows 11 Home. The laptop features dual 14-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with Dolby Vision support, up to 500 nits brightness, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Users can expand the display to 19.8 inches.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is configurable with up to AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor alongside Intel Arc GPU, up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory, and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports the Intel Evo platform and is backed by a 75Whr battery. The battery is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge. It comes with a 65W charger that is claimed to offer up to 60 percent battery with just a 49-minute charge. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3connectivity, as well as a 1080p web camera.