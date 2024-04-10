Indian Railways cancel, reschedule several trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 10 trains on April 10 and April 11. The authority also rescheduled 12 trains.

Western Railways informed that train traffic will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday due to the block for the construction work of the Steel Truss Bridge (1X100M) on km 443/5-6 of Double Line High-Speed ??Railway between Kanjari Boriyavi and Uttarsanda stations of Vadodara-Gairatpur section of Vadodara Division, Ahmedabad.

List of trains cancelled on April 10

Train No. 09495 Vadodara-Ahmedabad Passenger Special

Train No. 09496 Ahmedabad-Vadodara Passenger Special

Train No. 09273 Vadodara-Ahmedabad MEMU Special

Train No. 09312 Ahmedabad-Vadodara Memu Special

Train No. 19036 Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express

Train No. 19035 Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity Express

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2024: Bahrain’s King pardons 1584 prisoners

List of trains cancelled on April 11

Train No. 09273 Vadodara-Ahmedabad MEMU Special

Train No. 09312 Ahmedabad-Vadodara Memu Special

Train No. 19036 Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express

Train No. 19035 Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity Express

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on April 10 and 11

– Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad SF Express dated 10.04.2024 and 11.04.2024 will be short-terminated at Vadodara station and will remain partially cancelled between Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

– Train number 19034 Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen Express will be short originated from Vadodara station and will be partially cancelled between Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

– Train No. 22960 Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Ahmedabad station and will remain partially cancelled between Ahmedabad-Vadodara.

– Train number 22959 Vadodara-Jamnagar Intercity Express will short originate from Ahmedabad instead of Vadodara and will be partially cancelled between Vadodara-Ahmedabad.

List of Rescheduled Trains:

– Train No. 12010 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Shatabdi Superfast Express running from Ahmedabad on April 10 will be regulated by 10 minutes.

– Train No. 16533 Jodhpur-Bengaluru Express running from Jodhpur on April 10 will be regulated for 50 minutes.

– Train No. 12477 Jamnagar-Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Express running from Jamnagar on April 10 will be regulated for 30 minutes.

– Train No. 20967 Secunderabad-Porbandar Express running from Secunderabad on April 10 will be regulated for 03 hours 45 minutes.

– Train No. 22467 Varanasi-Gandhinagar Capital Express running from Varanasi on April 10 will be regulated for 3 hours.

– Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express running from Gandhinagar on April 11 will be regulated for 30 minutes.

– Train No. 12010 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express running from Ahmedabad on April 11 will be regulated for 15 minutes.

– Train No. 16507 Jodhpur-Bengaluru Express running from Jodhpur on April 11 will be regulated for 01 hour 05 minutes.

– Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt Special running from Ahmedabad on April 11 will be regulated for 01 hour 25 minutes.

– Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Express running from Mumbai Central on 09 and 12 April will be regulated for 01 hour 30 minutes.