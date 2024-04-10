Know all about latest dating trend ‘contra dating’

Contra dating is all about stepping outside your comfort zone and ditching your usual ‘type’ when it comes to potential partners. The new dating trend encourages openness to connections that might surprise you.

The idea behind contra dating is that your preconceived notions of what makes a ‘perfect partner’ could be limiting your options. Contra dating isn’t about lowering your standards or compromising on core values. It’s about being more flexible with superficial preferences and giving people a chance based on their individual merits, not a checklist.

Here are some potential benefits of contra dating:

Discover unexpected compatibility: You never know who you might click with until you give them a shot. Contra dating opens you up to connections you might have otherwise overlooked.

Learn and grow: Dating people from different backgrounds can expose you to new perspectives and ways of thinking.

Break free from limiting beliefs: Contra dating allows you to explore what truly matters in a partner.

Here are some tips to try:

Rethink your ‘Type’: Analyse your usual preferences and identify areas where you can be more flexible.

Open your profile: On dating apps, consider expanding your search criteria to include people outside your usual filters.

Be adventurous: When someone interesting pops up who doesn’t fit your mould, give them a chance!