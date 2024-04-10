Lectrix launches new high-speed e-scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of the SAR Group, has launched new high-speed e-scooter in India. The high-speed scooter named ‘ LXS 2.O ‘ is priced at Rs 49,999. The company has brought a shift in the traditional ownership model by separating the battery from the vehicle and offering it as a service.

The brand has redefined the traditional ownership model by offering customers the option to subscribe to the battery separately. The product comes with a range of 100 km on one charge, a top speed of 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.

This new electric two-wheeler offers unparalleled affordability with an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 49,999. The consumers are getting a high-speed EV at the cost of a slow-speed EV. This disruptive pricing strategy eliminates the need for heavy reliance on government subsidies, ensuring a sustainable and economically viable solution for both the OEM and customers,’ said Pritesh Talwar, President – EV Business at Lectrix EV.

‘The concept is simple yet transformative – By delinking the battery from the vehicle and providing it as a service, the EV experience becomes more accessible and affordable for customers. When you compare our Battery on Subscription model to ICE vehicles, the advantages of the former are unmatched. The upfront cost of purchasing an ICE vehicle amounts to Rs 1 lakh, which is double the cost of our offering,’ he added.