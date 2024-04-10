Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voters who cast vote will get 20% discount on food bills

Nainital: People who vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will get 20 per cent discount in food bills at hotels and restaurants. The Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association announced this. The offer is valid from 19 April evening to 20 April. The Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association and the Election Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for this.

‘After the polling completed on 19, those who come to our hotels will get 20 per cent discount in their food bills till 20 April. We have decided to do this to increase the voting percentage and encourage people to excise their franchise. To get the discount, they just have to show the Electoral ink applied on their finger,’ Sandeep Sahni, Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association President said.

Also Read: Nubia launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Price, Specifications

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats, and they will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19. The Lok Sabha constituencies of the state are Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, and Hardwar. Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA clinched victory across all Lok Sabha constituencies.

2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1.