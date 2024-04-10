Nubia launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nubia launches new clamshell foldable smartphone named ‘ Nubia Flip 5G’. The clamshell foldable smartphone was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) event in Barcelona in February this year.

The 8GB + 256GB option of the Nubia Flip 5G is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500), while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600), respectively.

Globally, the Nubia Flip 5G is offered in only 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, listed respectively at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and $699 (roughly Rs. 58,200). It will go on sale starting April 23.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The dual-rail suspended hinge of the Nubia Flip 5G is claimed to be able to endure more than 200,000 unfolds.

The Nubia Flip 5G comes with a dual camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nubia Flip 5G is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The handset ships with an adapter and a USB Type-C charging cable in the box. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC connectivity. The phone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.