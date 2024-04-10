Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on April 10 with NSE Nifty hitting fresh record high. BSE Sensex ended at 75,038.15, up 354.45 points or 0.47 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,753.80, up 111.00 points or 0.49 percent.

About 1761 shares advanced, 1617 shares declined, and 81 shares unchanged. 9 of the 30 stocks on the Sensex ended lower on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50, 18 of the 50 stocks ended lower.

Top gainers included Coal India, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco Industries. Top losers were Cipla, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance.

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended higher with media, PSU Bank, FMCG, metal, oil & gas up 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each.