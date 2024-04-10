Things to keep in mind when working out during pregnancy

Doing exercise during pregnancy has several health benefits. It offers benefits for both the mother and the baby. Exercising during pregnancy improve mood, sleep and overall health.But, it is essential to approach exercise during pregnancy with caution.

Strategies to keep in mind when working out during pregnancy:

1. Consult with your healthcare provider

Before starting any exercise program, discuss your plans with your healthcare provider. They can offer insights into which exercises are safe for you and which ones to avoid.

2. Choose low-impact exercises

Choose low-impact exercises. These are gentler on the joints and reduce the risk of injury, making them safer for pregnant women. Opt for exercises such as walking, swimming, prenatal yoga, stationary cycling, or low-impact aerobics.

3. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is crucial during pregnancy to support circulation, maintain amniotic fluid levels, and regulate body temperature. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout sessions.

4. Listen to your body

Pregnancy causes numerous physical changes, and it’s essential to pay attention to your body’s signals to avoid overexertion or injury. If you feel tired, dizzy, nauseous, or experience pain during exercise, stop immediately and rest.

5. Focus on core strength and stability

Strengthening your core muscles can help alleviate back pain, improve posture, and support your growing belly. Perform exercises that target the core muscles, such as pelvic tilts, modified planks, and seated or standing pelvic floor exercises. Avoid exercises that involve lying on your back after the first trimester.

6. Use proper form

Maintaining proper form during exercise minimises the risk of injury and maximises the effectiveness of the workout. Pay attention to your posture and alignment during each exercise.

7. Incorporate strength training

Strength training helps build muscle tone, improve metabolism, and prepare the body for the physical demands of labor and childbirth. Use light to moderate weights or resistance bands for strength training exercises.

8. Warm-up and cool down

Proper warm-up and cool-down routines increase blood flow to the muscles, reduce the risk of injury, and promote flexibility. Begin each workout session with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as walking or marching in place. After exercising, spend another 5-10 minutes performing gentle stretches for the major muscle groups.