17 killed, 41 injured as truck falls into ditch

Karachi: At least 17 people lost their lives and 41 were injured as the truck they were travelling in overturned and fell into a deep roadside ditch. The accident took place in Hub City in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. The truck was carrying pilgrims to the Shah Noorani shrine.

The Shah Noorani shrine is located in a remote mountainous region about 200km away from Karachi.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018. In January 2023, 41 people were killed when their passenger bus, which was also loaded with containers of flammable oil, plunged into a ravine in Balochistan province and burst into flames.