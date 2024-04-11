Adityanath vows to deny land for final rites to anti-social elements

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, declared on Wednesday that individuals involved in intimidating and tormenting innocent people would be denied access to land for their final rites. Speaking at a campaign rally in the Sardhana segment to support Muzaffarnagar candidate Sanjeev Balyan, Yogi accused the opposition of incarcerating BJP leaders like Sangeet Som and Sanjeev Baliyan in the past and exacerbating people’s hardships with curfews in 2013.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi cautioned against political forces engaged in caste-based politics, which he claimed undermined the nation’s unity and religious values. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against wrongdoers regardless of their stature, highlighting the downfall of prominent mafia empires under previous regimes without specifying any names.

Yogi Adityanath underscored the difference between India’s progress and Pakistan’s struggles, attributing the latter’s challenges to poor governance. He rallied support for the BJP candidate by showcasing the infrastructural developments in the region over the last six years. With Meerut scheduled to vote on April 26, Yogi sought to bolster confidence in the BJP’s leadership and vision for the state.