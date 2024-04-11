AirAsia launches new flight service from India: Details

Visakhapatnam: Multinational low-cost airline based in Malaysia, AirAsia launched new flight service from India. The airline started direct flights between Visakhapatnam and Bangkok. AirAsia is the second international airline to launch an international flight from Visakhapatnam since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Scoot was the pioneer in this regard, connecting Visakhapatnam with Singapore.

AirAsia will operate three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on the route. Departing Bangkok at 10:05 p.m., the flight touches down in Visakhapatnam at 11:20 p.m. Then, it flies back from Visakhapatnam at 11:50 p.m., reaching Bangkok at 4:15 a.m. the following day.

Also Read: Realme launches GT Neo 6 SE: Details

AirAsia is the largest airline in Malaysia by fleet size and destinations. AirAsia operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 166 destinations spanning 25 countries.